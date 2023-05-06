0% Down USDA Eligible! WICKSBURG SCHOOL ZONE!! Check out this spectacular 3 Bed/2 Bath home, boasting 1532 sq/ft, open floorplan, large 0.75 acre lot, new privacy fence, security system, extra concrete pad for parking. Built in 2021. Spacious kitchen complete with granite countertops, island, and stainless appliances. Large primary with tray ceilings and walk-in closet. Large primary bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and tiled walk-in shower. Convenient to both Ft Rucker and Dothan.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year’s Miss Dothan pageant took place on Saturday, April 29, at the Dothan Opera House and new queens in six different categories were cr…
The Houston County Farm Center deal is no more.
TUSCALOOSA — An Ozark woman has been chosen for the second consecutive year to serve on the Capstone Men and Women for the University of Alabama.
Six AHSAA area tournament champions were crowned in high school softball action throughout the Wiregrass on Tuesday night, but the big story w…
ARITON --- The Ariton Purple Cats are going to get a third-straight state semifinal shot against county rival G.W. Long.