0% Down USDA Eligible! WICKSBURG SCHOOL ZONE!! Check out this spectacular 3 Bed/2 Bath home, boasting 1532 sq/ft, open floorplan, large 0.75 acre lot, new privacy fence, security system, extra concrete pad for parking. Built in 2021. Spacious kitchen complete with granite countertops, island, and stainless appliances. Large primary with tray ceilings and walk-in closet. Large primary bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and tiled walk-in shower. Convenient to both Ft Rucker and Dothan.