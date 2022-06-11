3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $249,900

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Curtis McGriff used to take pleasure in roughing up people on the football field, but now his intentions are to help people relax within a ser…
Robert Stewart was a bruising, muscle-toned football star at Houston County in the 1980s and later an All-American at the University of Alabam…
The woman claimed she unwittingly caught a sexually transmitted disease from her former romantic partner in his car.
pOpshelf, a new retail store that offers customers an “affordable and fun shopping experience” with the vast majority of items being priced at…
For the second straight time, Houston County officials have turned to a former Lions coach to take over the Houston County High School footbal…
FORT RUCKER – Officials here confirmed Monday afternoon that there was an “aviation incident” involving an AH-64 Apache helicopter in Dale Cou…
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
For the past five years, Cory Driggers has coached the Providence Christian softball team and his daughter, Mary Hannah.
The Hugh Fountain era at Pike Liberal Arts School and back in the city of the Troy has already ended.
Art Solomon’s final year of photographing the Press Thornton Future Masters will coincide with the last time the players will compete on the D…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.