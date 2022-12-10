3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $280,000

Enjoy country living while being close to town in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Built in 2019, this home has open floor plan with spacious room for entertaining. Split bedroom plan, electric fireplace in grand room, trey ceilings, large kitchen island with seating, all kitchen stainless steel appliances remain, separate spacious dining area, covered patio leads to fenced back yard with pergola, so much more! Trash pickup is with Wiregrass Electric. Sitting on .5 acre, the home is in the desired Wicksburg school district. Call now to schedule your showing!