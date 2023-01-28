3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $280,000

This beautiful custom built home in Wicksburg school zone that sits on 0.51 acre. The kitchen features deep custom size drawers, a pot filler, and spacious counterspace for every chef's needs. Crown molding is throughout the home. Large master with en suite separate shower, jacuzzi tub, and split double vanity. The outside features a covered patio with cable hook up, pear, plum, and fig trees, and sprinkler system in front and back yard. There is a bench in the hallway to take off and store your shoes. Also, there is a work sink in the garage storage room to wash up before coming inside.