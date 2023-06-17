Come check out this beautiful 3/2 home sitting on a little over a half an acre inside Wicksburg school zones. Once you've taken in the peacefulness of your covered patio over looking your huge fully fenced in back yard come inside to check out everything this 2018 home has to offer. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops over looking the living and dining area. The master bath has dual sinks along with a spacious walk in closet. Give us a call today to tour this beautiful home!! It's ready to be yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $284,900
