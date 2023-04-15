Come take a tour of this beautiful home that sits on 1 acre in the Wicksburg school zone. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious living room with crown molding. The large master features a master en-suite bathroom with double vanity, make-up area, walk in closet, private toilet, and separate shower. The cozy covered back porch allows you to enjoy the spacious back yard.