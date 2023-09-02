Constructed in 2021, this beautiful custom-built home, located in the highly desired Wicksburg school district, offers the perfect mix of modern features and convenience. Situated on Sandbed Road, you'll enjoy easy access to Dothan, Enterprise, Fort Novosel, and Cairns Airfield, ensuring the convenience of short drives to commute and enjoy the surrounding amenities. The home's brick exterior not only adds timeless appeal but also promises durability for years to come. Inside, the open floorplan concept creates a seamless flow throughout the home, making it perfect for your daily living & for hosting gatherings. The grand room impresses with its vaulted ceilings, giving the space an open & airy feel. Stay cozy during chilly evenings with the gas log fireplace, adding warmth & comfort to the room. The kitchen is a highlight featuring a large kitchen island, plenty of cabinet space with a pantry, and elegant granite countertops. The master suite offers a peaceful retreat with its master shower boasting a frameless shower door, adding a touch of modern elegance. Wainscoting & crown molding throughout the home add tasteful accents that enhance the overall appeal. Step outside onto the spacious approximately 1/2-acre lot, offering plenty of room for outdoor activities and play. The well-maintained yard includes an irrigation system and a storage shed for added convenience. Take advantage of this opportunity and schedule a tour to experience the charm of this Wicksburg home!