 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $295,687

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $295,687

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $295,687

Wicksburg School Zones - Cottage Grove - Stone Martin Builders newest community located on Sandbed Road - All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Beautiful features including vaulted beam ceiling in greatroom, wood flooring, all granite countertops, master shower with frameless shower door, wainscoting and crown.molding, irrigation system included. Approx. 1/2 acre lots. Convenient to Ft. Rucker and Dothan. 1 year warranty plus a 2-10 warranty. Virtual tour of home built in different community.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert