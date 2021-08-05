Wicksburg School Zones - Cottage Grove - Stone Martin Builders newest community located on Sandbed Road - All brick 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home. Beautiful greatroom with fireplace. Bonus room and half bath upstairs.Beautiful features including wood flooring, all granite countertops, master shower with frameless shower door, wainscoting and crown molding. Irrigation system included. Approx. 1/2 acre lots. Close to Ft. Rucker and Dothan.. Virtual tour of plan built in a different community.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $314,921
