3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $387,500

  • Updated
Brick home on nearly 5 acres, down a long, private drive, just 2 miles from Hwy 231 North! The metal roof, windows, HVAC, water heater, deck, stove and dishwasher have all been replaced since 2018! Outdoor amenities include 2 detached buildings with electricity (1 with water), a shooting range, butterfly house, RV hookup, an attached carport and an oversized attached garage! Inside is an open, updated kitchen beneath a tall, vaulted ceiling! All 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets and private baths!

