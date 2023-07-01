Beautiful New Craftsman Style Home located on approx 2.4 acre rolling wooded lot, Space to Build another Home or In-Laws, Custom Throughout with Quartz countertops, Large Kitchen Island, Oversized Pantry, Custom Mouldings, Freestanding tub with separate shower in the Primary suite, and large walk-in closet, Open split bedroom plan ! Two Small outbuildings! Can be purchased on Approx 1 acre for $369,900
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $389,900
