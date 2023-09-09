Welcome to this charming country home located at 1013 power dam rd. Situated on just under 2 acres of land. This spacious property offers a peaceful and serene living environment. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, perfect for a growing family or those looking for the extra space. Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and living area, creating and open and airy atmosphere. Additional highlights include foam insulation for energy efficiency, a wood burning fireplace for cozy evenings, a screened back porch to enjoy the outdoors, and a covered front porch for relaxation. there is also a 24x46 barn with power and bathroom facilities ready to be completed. With the option of well or city water, this property provides convenience and flexibility. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this your dream home.