Great starter home or just someone looking to down size. This 3bd/1ba home sits on .23 of an acre. Privacy fenced back yard, single carport, outside laundry and covered front porch. Inside you'll enjoy the open living area between the kitchen and livingroom, comes with appliances and bedrooms at one end. Septic and field lines were replace in in 2013, metal roof was installed in 2013 and H&C was installed in 2015.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $63,500
