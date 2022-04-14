 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $74,900

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $74,900

Attention Investors: Fixer Upper. Home on corner lot being Sold AS IS. Needs cosmetic work on the inside. NO FHA OR VA. Only Cash or Conventional or Bank Loan AS IS Beautiful corner lot with mature trees Corner of Jones Ave & Riverview Dr. Adorable exterior

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert