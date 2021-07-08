3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $99,900

This home is located in the small town of Newton, Alabama and is only a short drive to Fort Rucker. Home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, pantry, linen closet, large laundry room, Rheem instant on water heater, detached carport, covered parking at rear of home, storage building with electricity and a lean to on both sides, roof was replaced in 2019, HVAC replaced in 2018, windows replaced in 2021, vinyl flooring installed in 2018, new insulation.