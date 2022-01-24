3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $129,900

Remodeled 3BR 2BA on nice wooded lot. Close to Ft. Rucker. Get ready to read the word "NEW"! New 30YR shingle roof, New AC including ductwork, new appliances, new bathtubs, new vanities, new toilets, new low E vinyl windows, new 2" blinds, new ext. doors, new LVP, new carpet & pad, new fronts on cabinets w/new countertops, new light fixtures throughout, new mailbox, new insulation blown in attic, new plugs & switches, new hose bibs, new RG6 cable in every room. Appliances & AC under warranty