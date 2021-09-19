Rental business opportunity, Investors Only! Beautiful 3BR 2.5Bath home on 2.02 fully fenced acres situated in rural Ozark. Fruit and Oak trees throughout property. Ozark Schools, Shopping, and Hospitals all within short distance of this home. Secluded and quiet country living. Tenant has 9 Yrs. and 3 Months of a 10 year lease remaining. Showings by appointment only with 48Hr notice. Tenant pays 1200/Mth. Buyers must honor lease.
3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Five teenagers were shot and 10 more were injured at a large party at a Dothan event venue Saturday.
- Updated
Officers arrested two Dothan residents for having methamphetamine in their motel room on Wednesday, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Of…
- Updated
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office has obtained information regarding the identity of the deceased person discovered in an abandoned residenc…
- Updated
Developers will break ground on a $4 million project that will give downtown Dothan its first market-rate apartments next week.
- Updated
Former Ashford standout Stevonte Tullis celebrated like all of the other Jacksonville State players when Zerrick Cooper threw a desperation 59…
- Updated
Dothan police arrested a Georgia man for attempted murder and robbery for an incident that occurred at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
ARITON —- In a battle of top 10 rival teams, it came down to the final play Friday night at Ariton’s Robert F. Zumstein Memorial Stadium.
- Updated
After leaving the only home she ever knew for the big city life in New York, Brithany Dookie is living out her own American Dream and making h…
- Updated
Enterprise Police apprehended a local woman Tuesday afternoon after receiving multiple reports that a reckless driver traveling on Boll Weevil…
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has hired Meghan Gilliland Basford to oversee the Main Street Marianna program as its executive director.