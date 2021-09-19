3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $159,900

Rental business opportunity, Investors Only! Beautiful 3BR 2.5Bath home on 2.02 fully fenced acres situated in rural Ozark. Fruit and Oak trees throughout property. Ozark Schools, Shopping, and Hospitals all within short distance of this home. Secluded and quiet country living. Tenant has 9 Yrs. and 3 Months of a 10 year lease remaining. Showings by appointment only with 48Hr notice. Tenant pays 1200/Mth. Buyers must honor lease.