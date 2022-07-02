 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $248,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $248,900

This Lovely, Contemporary Single Family home sits on a tree-lined street in quiet community, just minutes away from Fort Rucker, Shopping, Restaurants and Ozark City Schools. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by chestnut brown laminate wood floors and a bright and open floor plan w/ a fireplace as the center attraction. Double archway entry ways lead you into a stunning kitchen graced with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and mosaic backsplash. This kitchen also boasts a cozy breakfast nook. Entertaining family and friends? The spacious formal dining area with a captive chandelier and double windows will be sure to accommodate. Football Season Parties? No Problem. Enter through double glass doors to this spacious bonus room located off from the kitchen! THERE'S MORE! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert