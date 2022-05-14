This Elegant, Contemporary Single Family home sits on a tree-lined street in highly desirable community, just minutes to Walmart , Restaurants and Mixon Elementary School. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by chestnut brown laminate wood floors and a bright and open floor plan w/ a fireplace as the center of attraction.. Double archway entry ways leads you into a stunning kitchen graced with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and mosaic backsplash. This kitchen also boasts a cozy breakfast nook. Entertaining family and friends? The spacious formal dining area with a captive chandelier and double windows will be sure to accommodate. Football Season Parties? No Problem. Enter through double glass doors to this spacious bonus room located off from the kitchen! THERE'S MORE! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $250,000
