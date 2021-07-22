 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $89,900

Quiet country living in Skipperville School district. This property features two parcels with the second parcel in woods to create privacy. Home is a Jim Walter home and needs some cosmetic touches ( floor covering in two bedrooms and kitchen) home would make a great first time purchase or a great investment for rental. Home is 5 minutes from Dykes grocery and about 5 miles from Ozark.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert