Quiet country living in Skipperville School district. This property features two parcels with the second parcel in woods to create privacy. Home is a Jim Walter home and needs some cosmetic touches ( floor covering in two bedrooms and kitchen) home would make a great first time purchase or a great investment for rental. Home is 5 minutes from Dykes grocery and about 5 miles from Ozark.
3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Wicksburg couple is dead after an apparent murder-suicide at their home Wednesday.
- Updated
Following the reported murder-suicide of a Wicksburg couple Wednesday night, a GoFundMe account has been set up in support of their two sons, …
- Updated
OZARK – Ozark’s police chief and a police captain were both abruptly terminated Tuesday night after allegations of inappropriate behavior were…
- Updated
An Alabama congressman is taking issue with a Fort Rucker order that requires soldiers allowed to go unmasked if fully vaccinated to still sho…
- Updated
Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 12 years and six months, plus eight days, in state prison …
- Updated
OZARK—An Ozark private investigator is in jail on sex charges after allegedly taking advantage of a female client.
- Updated
A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a Midland City juvenile, according to the Alabama Department Law Enforceme…
The following is a list of qualified voters per polling location for the City of Dothan Municipal Election to be held on August 3, 2021.
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
- Updated
Ozark baseball coach David Heath recited a line from the movie Forrest Gump in assessing his team’s chances in the upcoming Dixie Majors (19U)…