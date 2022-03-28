 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $99,500

3 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $99,500

Located in (SKIPPERVILLE) G.W. LONG SCHOOL ZONE. 3BR/2BA located on approximately 1/2 acre in a quite community. Home features a new back deck, new HVAC, a storage building that comes with the property. Home is move in ready! Schedule your appointment today to view this before its gone.

