This immaculate 3 BR, 3 BA home, with beautiful rolling pastures, and spring fed pond on 39 acres is straight out of Southern Living magazine! 9 foot ceilings, vaulted wood ceiling in family room. Granite Countertops throughout! Hardwood and Tile Flooring. Custom Maple Cabinetry/built ins throughout! 8x20 safe room, security system w/13 cameras! Two tankless water heaters. Two Fireplaces. Home is entirely handicapped accesible w/all 3 foot doors. SO MUCH MORE! Call for an appointment to see!
3 Bedroom Home in Pansey - $993,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Headland Rams have a new head coach patrolling the sidelines for the rest of the season.
- Updated
Dothan Police officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Monroe Street to reports of a victim being shot.
- Updated
A Dothan woman is accused of pistol-whipping a man she hired to fix her car.
- Updated
A Dothan woman and her friends are accused of stealing $8,450 from an elderly woman using money transfer applications.
- Updated
There are words that Dr. Marnix Heersink likes to repeat: We have all been warmed by fires that we did not build.
- Updated
OZARK – A runaway juvenile from here was found in Texas with a 24-year-old man, who is facing criminal charges in two states.
- Updated
OZARK — An Ozark man was arrested when officers with Alabama’s Drug and Enforcement Task Force searched his house and found narcotics during a…
- Updated
Ricky Treadwell always put his family and his employees first.
- Updated
It may be a while before George Kawell picks up any more trash for a living.
- Updated
Police arrested a Dothan woman last week for stealing $2,400 in cash from an elderly relative.