The “Westmore” surely makes us want more! The unique floor plan features and entry into the open kitchen and dining area. The laundry room and pantry are tucked off the kitchen for maximum space and convenience. A relaxing covered porch flows seamlessly from the great room, allowing indoor/outdoor entertaining to be a breeze. The secluded master suite in the back of the house offers a large bedroom with a luxurious bathroom. Enjoy the large walk-in closet, and master bath with garden tub/shower combo. Two bedrooms share a bathroom on one side of the house, all great size rooms with spacious closets.
3 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $275,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Brockton head football coach and athletic director Zack Holmes confirmed to the Dothan Eagle Wednesday night that he has tendered in his r…
Police are seeking information on the fatal shooting of a Dothan man just north of downtown.
Pairings set for Turkey Classic basketball tournament
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
There’s been a lot to do since Friday – ribbon cutting, a car show, riding a horse, milking goats, and greasing down some pigs.
Growing up in a big, athletic family, sports were always a heavy presence in Thomas Dowd’s family.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
The Emmanuel Christian School basketball teams got a rude introduction into the Alabama High School Athletic Association on Monday night.
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its 10th annual Gardens Aglow event each Friday and Saturday evening between starting Friday, Nov.…
COVINGTON COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Dozier man, according to…