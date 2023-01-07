 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $276,799

TENTATIVE COMPLETION MARCH 2023. The Thrive "Monterrey" floor plan is a handicap accessible design and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The 2-car garage opens directly into the large foyer. The Thrive "Monterrey" boasts an open concept in the dining room, great room and kitchen. Just off the great room, the master suite creates a serene oasis complete with a walk-in closet and bathroom. With 2 other bedrooms and bathroom, this plan offers ample space for all your needs. Lot 14 Phase 3C

