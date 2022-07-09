 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $277,567

3 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $277,567

The “Westmore” surely makes us want more! The unique floor plan features and entry into the open kitchen and dining area. The laundry room and pantry are tucked off the kitchen for maximum space and convenience. A relaxing covered porch flows seamlessly from the great room, allowing indoor/outdoor entertaining to be a breeze. The secluded master suite in the back of the house offers a large bedroom with a luxurious bathroom. Enjoy the large walk-in closet, and master bath with garden tub/shower combo. Two bedrooms share a bathroom on one side of the house, all great size rooms with spacious closets.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert