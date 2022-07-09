3 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $277,567

The “Westmore” surely makes us want more! The unique floor plan features and entry into the open kitchen and dining area. The laundry room and pantry are tucked off the kitchen for maximum space and convenience. A relaxing covered porch flows seamlessly from the great room, allowing indoor/outdoor entertaining to be a breeze. The secluded master suite in the back of the house offers a large bedroom with a luxurious bathroom. Enjoy the large walk-in closet, and master bath with garden tub/shower combo. Two bedrooms share a bathroom on one side of the house, all great size rooms with spacious closets.