Don't miss out on your chance to live in the Rehobeth School Zones! Come check out this spacious floor plan. The home will be completed in roughly 45 days. Hurry! if you dont wait you might be able to pick out some finishings (paint color). Crown Molding and Trey Ceilings in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Tiled floors in bathrooms with carpet in bedrooms. LVP in the main areas. Covered back porch! More photos to come!