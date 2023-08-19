Don't miss out on your chance to live in the Rehobeth School Zones! Come check out this spacious floor plan. The home will be completed in roughly 45 days. Hurry! if you dont wait you might be able to pick out some finishings (paint color). Crown Molding and Trey Ceilings in Living Room and Master Bedroom. Tiled floors in bathrooms with carpet in bedrooms. LVP in the main areas. Covered back porch! More photos to come!
3 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the event, the inductees shared their strong Christian beliefs, stories of their playing and coaching days and a genuine appreciation o…
A Tennessee-based unmanned aviation company is opening at Blackwell Field in Ozark.
Dothan pastor ordered to stay away from a church he was allegedly fired from.
Jamel Harris spent the past two seasons at the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. He said the transition to head coach hasn’t been too difficult.
Seven people were arrested late last week following an undercover sex sting operation involving multiple agencies.