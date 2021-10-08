 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $699,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $699,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rehobeth - $699,900

Beautiful farmhouse and 13 acres in Rehobeth School District! Custom farmhouse features reclaimed pine floors from original homestead house, metal roof, solid oak cabinets, energy efficient AC unit, screened in porch, patio, and more! 3 barns on the property! 100x80 open barn with attached 40x50 enclosed room, 47x80 metal barn with kitchenette, and beautiful older wooden barn great for storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert