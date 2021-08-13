Stunning property! 3 br/3 ba, 3695 sq.ft., lg BR's, huge Grandroom w/stone wood burning fireplace also piped for propane gas, open floor plan, 2 car gar w/entrance to a lg bonus room w/full bath, 1 car attached carport, gunite salt water pool, barn w/5 horse stalls, barn w/14 horse stalls, 30x50 RV garage w/2 roll up doors & carport on each side, lg workshop, 2 pole barns, 2 grain bins, 2 ponds stocked w/bream & bass, 193 +/- acres fenced & cross fenced, oak & pecan trees, satsumas & muscadines
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $1,199,000
