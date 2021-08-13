 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $1,199,000

3 br/3 ba, 3695 sq.ft.,huge Grandroom w/stone wood burning fp, also piped for propane gas, open floor plan, 2 car gar w/lg bonus room & full bath, 1 car attached carport, gunite salt water pool, total of 19 horse stalls, 30x50 RV gar w/2 roll up doors & carport on each side, lg workshop, 2 pole barns, 2 grain bins, 2 ponds stocked w/bream/bass, 193 +/- acres fenced & cross fenced, oak/ pecan trees

