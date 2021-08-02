3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $129,900

Beautiful Renovated home. New subfloors with laminate wood flooring, Tiled bathrooms and shower. Recessed lights, New Vanities in both bathrooms. New custom shaker style cabinets in the kitchen as well as brand new stainless steel appliances. New ceilings and ceiling fans. Carport closed in would make a great office or man cave. Looks like a brand new home on the inside. This home is a MUST SEE!!