3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $130,000

Rehobeth School Zone! Don't miss this opportunity to finish this home to your preference. A lot of updates already done, electrical, plumbing, shaker cabinets, painting in interior and exterior, light fixtures and more! Home is equipped with smart home features.

