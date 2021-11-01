 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $139,000

This country living brick home is situated on approximately 1 acre of land. It is a great fixer upper home that features a large living room, dining room, and a quaint kitchen. The property offers an outdoor garage with electricity and a roll up door, and a barbeque house in the backyard with a bathroom. Roof is approximately 2 years old. It also has a newer hot water heater. Lots of potential. The property is being sold "AS-IS". There is new carpet and vinyl in the house that will convey.

