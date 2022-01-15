This gorgeous new construction located in the Parkview area of Malvern is a perfect fit for the first time home buyer or anyone wanting to leave the noise of town without leaving the conveniences behind! With a beautifully tiled shower, and open floor plan this home is cozy but has the feel of a larger construction without all the headaches. Within walking distance to the nearby park, five minute drive to Taylor, and ten minute drive to Lowe's on The Circle in Dothan. Truly a must see!!
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $169,400
