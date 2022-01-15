 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $169,400

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $169,400

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $169,400

This gorgeous new construction located in the Parkview area of Malvern is a perfect fit for the first time home buyer or anyone wanting to leave the noise of town without leaving the conveniences behind! With a beautifully tiled shower, and open floor plan this home is cozy but has the feel of a larger construction without all the headaches. Within walking distance to the nearby park, five minute drive to Taylor, and ten minute drive to Lowe's on The Circle in Dothan. Truly a must see!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omicron logo p2
State and Regional News

Omicron logo p2

  • Updated

The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert