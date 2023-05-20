New Construction home located in Slocomb Alabama! - 3bed/2ba 1410 sqft - The home features a niceopen floor plan for the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Luxury vinyl plank floor throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. The laundry room is just off the kitchen/dining area and leads out to the exterior side door. Nice front porch!Located just below Slocomb High School on Co Rd 9!