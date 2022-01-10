Home being sold AS-IS. MUST sign a release and hold harmless waiver prior to entering home. (see documents uploaded in mls) Nice setting, fenced for horses, 25'x25'gazebo overlooking pond, Nice 30x30 shop, 18x28 Metal Building. The home on the property is approx. 2000sf being sold as-is. Appointment is required. Buyer and/or Buyer's agent to satisfy self to any and all pertinent information, including but not limited to school district. Also in mls as residential land listing mls#185071
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $200,000
