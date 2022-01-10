 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $200,000

Home being sold AS-IS. MUST sign a release and hold harmless waiver prior to entering home. (see documents uploaded in mls) Nice setting, fenced for horses, 25'x25'gazebo overlooking pond, Nice 30x30 shop, 18x28 Metal Building. The home on the property is approx. 2000sf being sold as-is. Appointment is required. Buyer and/or Buyer's agent to satisfy self to any and all pertinent information, including but not limited to school district. Also in mls as residential land listing mls#185071

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert