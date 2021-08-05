 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $207,800
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $207,800

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $207,800

Another Great New Floor Plan The Alpine/Grand Master !! Open Floor Plan with extra Large Master Bedroom that has a Sitting Area !! and his and hers walk-in closet !! Open kitchen with island overlooking the Grandroom !! Available to pick your colors !!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert