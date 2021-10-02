 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $209,900

Great New Floor Plan !! The Alpine with Office/ Nursery !! Very open kitchen to Grand room !! Large Pantry !! Hurry to pick colors ! Double Garage and Covered Patio !! Large lot !!

