This is a beautiful new build, nestled in the center of a new sub-division just north of the small town of Slocomb, AL. The builder is a VA Licensed builder. This is a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, split floor plan home. This home has a fenced in backyard, and has matching granite in the bathrooms & kitchen, and LVP flooring throughout, with tile in the bathrooms and laundry room. It includes a concrete drive to the 2 car attached garage, and a concrete walkway. This neighborhood is just one street and conveniently located 20 minutes from Dothan, AL, approximately 60miles from PCB, and about 20miles from Fort Novesel.
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $210,000
