Do not let the Slocomb address fool you; this home is located in Houston County and zoned for Rehobeth schools. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has so much to offer any interested buyer! The open concept living area and kitchen with split bedroom floor plan make the most out of this home available space. The primary bedroom suite has everything you need; soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity, water closet, and spacious walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms are sized comfortably with a shared hall bath with tub/shower. The kitchen provides stainless steel appliances - refrigerator with ice & water through the door, electric stove/oven, mounted microwave, and dishwasher. While you are in the kitchen you can enjoy interacting with family or guest in the living room, or enjoy the view of the spacious backyard from the glass door that leads out to the back deck. This home also has - attached 2-car garage, laundry/utility room, and walk-in pantry. Home was built in 2016.