Almost Brand new! Craftsman home that features open floor pan with super nice upgrades Upgraded refrigerator Tile shower with transom window and seamless glass shower door Specialty finished cabinetry with huge kitchen bar and HUGE walk in pantry craftsman interior doors, blinds oil rub bronze fixture and hardware coffered ceilings vinyl plank flooring, granite through out Nice covered back porch A lot of really nice upgrades in this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year’s Miss Dothan pageant took place on Saturday, April 29, at the Dothan Opera House and new queens in six different categories were cr…
The Houston County Farm Center deal is no more.
TUSCALOOSA — An Ozark woman has been chosen for the second consecutive year to serve on the Capstone Men and Women for the University of Alabama.
Six AHSAA area tournament champions were crowned in high school softball action throughout the Wiregrass on Tuesday night, but the big story w…
ARITON --- The Ariton Purple Cats are going to get a third-straight state semifinal shot against county rival G.W. Long.