 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $221,900

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $221,900

Hard to find new build move-in ready and on a half acre lot. Bring your toys - no HOA, no restrictions! Located in an area of new homes. LVP waterproof flooring. Trey ceiling in great room, crown molding in most rooms. Granite counter-tops, beautifully tiled kitchen backsplash. Samsung appliances includes washer & dryer. Good storage. Large master bedroom and en-suite. Security system. Large rear patio, custom tiled front porch. Partial privacy fence.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert