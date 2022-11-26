3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $228,900

Hard to find new build move-in ready and on a half acre lot. No HOA, no restrictions! Located in an area of new homes. LVP waterproof flooring throughout. Trey ceiling in great room, crown molding in most rooms. Granite counter-tops throughout, beautifully tiled kitchen backsplash. Samsung appliances includes washer & dryer. Good storage. Large master bedroom and en-suite. Security system. Large rear patio, custom tiled front porch. Partial privacy fence.