 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $234,900

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $234,900

Hard to find new build move-in ready and on a half acre lot. No HOA, no restrictions! Located in an area of new homes. LVP waterproof flooring throughout. Trey ceiling in great room, crown molding in most rooms. Granite counter-tops throughout with a beautifully tiled kitchen back splash. Samsung appliances includes washer & dryer. Security system. Double wide concrete driveway provides ample parking. Large rear patio, custom tiled front porch. Well-landscaped yard, partial privacy fence.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert