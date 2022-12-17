 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $234,900

New construction in the Rehobeth school district on huge lot (almost 1 acre). Split bedroom floor plans with open floor plan. Vinyl plank flooring throughout with neutral color scheme. White cabinets w/ black hardware and neutral countertops. This one won't last long

