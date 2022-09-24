3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $244,700

Hard to find new build move-in ready and on a half acre lot. Located in an area of new homes. LVP flooring throughout. Trey ceiling in great room and crown molding in most rooms. Granite counter-tops throughout with a beautifully tiled kitchen back splash. Samsung appliances includes washer and dryer. Custom lighting and Hunter ceiling fans. The double wide concrete driveway provides ample parking. Large rear patio, custom tiled front porch. Well-landscaped yard with a partial privacy fence.