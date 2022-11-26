NEW CONSTRUCTION 1800 sq ft Barndominium on 22+ acres in Slocomb. Covered porch, wood burning fireplace, granite countertops, stained concrete floors, and a stockred pond. Master bathroom has double sinks. Master bedroom is a spacious 15'x18'. County living at ITS BEST!!
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $389,900
