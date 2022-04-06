Builders personal home. Grandroom has 17ft ceilings. Beautiful country home located on 18 acres. Private & secluded. Home has central vac., fruit trees include 1 lemon, 4 peach, 1 red grapefruit, and 1 fig, grape and scuppernong vines. Greenhouse/garden shed. Instant hot water spout in kitchen. Dbl hung vinyl windows. 800sqft loft could be converted to 2 bedrooms. Roof is 17 guage steel. Wrought iron gates.
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $609,500
