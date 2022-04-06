 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $609,500

3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $609,500

Builders personal home. Grandroom has 17ft ceilings. Beautiful country home located on 18 acres. Private & secluded. Home has central vac., fruit trees include 1 lemon, 4 peach, 1 red grapefruit, and 1 fig, grape and scuppernong vines. Greenhouse/garden shed. Instant hot water spout in kitchen. Dbl hung vinyl windows. 800sqft loft could be converted to 2 bedrooms. Roof is 17 guage steel. Wrought iron gates.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

DETROIT (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert