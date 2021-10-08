 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $875,000

Stunning property! 3 br/3 ba, 3695 sq.ft., lg BR's, huge Grandroom w/stone wood burning fireplace also piped for propane gas, open floor plan, 2 car gar w/entrance to a lg bonus room w/full bath, 1 car attached carport, gunite salt water pool, barn w/5 horse stalls,30x50 RV gar w/2 roll up doors, workshop & side carports, 2 ponds stocked w/bream & bass, 92 +/- acres, oak & pecan trees, satsumas & muscadines, additonal 101 acres,14 horse stall barn, 2 grain bins, 2 pole barns available

