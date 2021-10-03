 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $89,900

Affordable and convenient Slocomb area mobile home set on a permanent foundation with brick skirting! Open kitchen with an eat at bar and lots of counter space! The adjacent dining area includes a large sliding door to the backyard! Two living areas, one with a wood burning fireplace with a stacked stone mantle! The master suite includes dual sinks, a corner soaking tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet! Brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout! The backyard includes a storage building!

