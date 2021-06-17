3 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $99,900

Great move-in ready, 3bed 1bath home located in Malvern with covered carport, barn, storage building, and fenced perimeter. New roof installed at the end of 2020. Home is sitting on a beautiful .5 Acre lot. 7 miles to Dothan, 4 miles to Slocomb, 10 miles to the Florida state line, 70 Miles to Panama City Beach. Sold "As-Is"